Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. $ULCC

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,396,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 578,151 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,348,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 134,723 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 835.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,094 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 980,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 813,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 545,485 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULCC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In related news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 12,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $46,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,337.68. This trade represents a 50.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Frontier Group stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.02 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 2.62.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Frontier Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.420–0.260 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

