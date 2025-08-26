Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.09% of Ameresco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 132.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 55.6% in the first quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of AMRC opened at $24.7650 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $472.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

