Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 130.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Franklin Electric by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Franklin Electric by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $587.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.950-4.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Franklin Electric declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase 1,200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $983,829.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $801,003.13. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,438 shares of company stock worth $7,346,238 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.