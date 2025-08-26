Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 5,949 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 280.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 448.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 109.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 233.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:HDB opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $79.61.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

