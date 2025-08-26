Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 9,341 Albany International Corporation $AIN

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Albany International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Albany International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Albany International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Albany International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $65.0750 on Tuesday. Albany International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.16). Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%.The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Albany International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.