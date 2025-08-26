Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Insider Steven Broz Sells 1,345 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $337,299.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,958,001.74. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $313,633.18.

On Friday, June 20th, Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $244.2610 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.95 and a 200 day moving average of $266.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,516,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,217,000 after purchasing an additional 493,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,128,055,000 after buying an additional 301,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 32.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,928,141,000 after buying an additional 2,709,417 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 61.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,362,039,000 after buying an additional 3,174,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $2,156,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

