Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Insider John Jo Murphy Sells 2,218 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $556,230.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,466,664.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Jo Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progressive alerts:

On Monday, July 28th, John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $552,814.32.

On Friday, June 20th, John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00.

Progressive Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $244.2610 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $228.54 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.49. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 36.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 498.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $3,141,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.