Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,728 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.32% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $73,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,274,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,721,784.72. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMG stock opened at $62.0070 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 347.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

