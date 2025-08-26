Northern Trust Corp Has $71.97 Million Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Hims & Hers Health worth $71,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.5%

HIMS stock opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $3,214,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,385.20. The trade was a 26.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $33,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,214,769 shares in the company, valued at $112,023,016.02. The trade was a 22.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392,857 shares of company stock valued at $71,746,999 over the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

