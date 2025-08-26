Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of Grand Canyon Education worth $64,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 22,988.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after buying an additional 204,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 171,261 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,238,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,906,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,157.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $203.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.69 and a twelve month high of $207.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.80.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

