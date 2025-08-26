Mayville Engineering (MEC) & The Competition Financial Analysis

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mayville Engineering to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 3.41% 8.21% 4.52% Mayville Engineering Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Volatility and Risk

Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering’s peers have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 0 3 1 3.25 Mayville Engineering Competitors 47 525 1040 25 2.64

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mayville Engineering and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus price target of $20.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 43.38%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 9.78%. Given Mayville Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $524.61 million $25.97 million 16.96 Mayville Engineering Competitors $8.28 billion $330.08 million 32.10

Mayville Engineering’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mayville Engineering. Mayville Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mayville Engineering peers beat Mayville Engineering on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

