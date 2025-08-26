Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 707,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $22,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $30.0850 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

