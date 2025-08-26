Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $64,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 50.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 372,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $223,259.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,417.92. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 281.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

