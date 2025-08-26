HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVT opened at $29.3850 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $31.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.97%.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

