Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Director William Watkins Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) Director William Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 111,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. This trade represents a 8.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FLEX stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Flex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,232,000 after buying an additional 996,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Flex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,769,000 after buying an additional 687,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flex by 38.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,997,000 after buying an additional 3,377,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flex by 6.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,871,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,870,000 after buying an additional 508,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 52.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,500,000 after buying an additional 2,459,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Friday, July 11th. KGI Securities cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

