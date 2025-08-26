First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) versus First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Head to Head Contrast

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Corporation Indiana has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Corporation Indiana and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Corporation Indiana 18.44% 10.90% 1.12% First Interstate BancSystem 16.04% 6.82% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Corporation Indiana $307.51 million 2.23 $47.28 million $5.23 11.08 First Interstate BancSystem $1.48 billion 2.25 $226.00 million $2.22 14.34

This table compares First Financial Corporation Indiana and First Interstate BancSystem”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Corporation Indiana. First Financial Corporation Indiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Financial Corporation Indiana pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. First Financial Corporation Indiana pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Financial Corporation Indiana has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Financial Corporation Indiana and First Interstate BancSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Corporation Indiana 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Interstate BancSystem 1 2 3 0 2.33

First Financial Corporation Indiana currently has a consensus target price of $57.6667, indicating a potential downside of 0.51%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus target price of $35.4286, indicating a potential upside of 11.31%. Given First Interstate BancSystem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Interstate BancSystem is more favorable than First Financial Corporation Indiana.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem beats First Financial Corporation Indiana on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company also offers real estate loans comprising commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans comprising direct personal loans, credit card loans and lines of credit, and indirect loans; variable and fixed rate commercial loans for small and medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and service businesses for working capital needs and business expansions; and agricultural loans. In addition, it provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Further, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, other operational, and specialized staff support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

