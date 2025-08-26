Erin Mcsweeney Sells 10,000 Shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,607.64. This represents a 37.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,232,000 after purchasing an additional 996,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Flex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,769,000 after acquiring an additional 687,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flex by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Flex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,871,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,870,000 after acquiring an additional 508,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

