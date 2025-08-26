Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 117.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5,715.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 2.3%

CSW stock opened at $266.28 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.99 and a 1-year high of $436.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.91.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NYSE:CSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.14, for a total value of $302,110.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,572.74. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.38, for a total transaction of $60,276.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,252.22. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,757 shares of company stock worth $1,351,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $273.00 price objective on CSW Industrials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.75.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

