Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $71,437,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 596.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 379,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after purchasing an additional 324,866 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 524,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,914,000 after purchasing an additional 294,342 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,247,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,034,000 after purchasing an additional 249,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,478,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on shares of IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

IDACORP stock opened at $126.9140 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.81 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.15. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.56%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

