Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 651.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,319.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

