Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 116.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W upgraded Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total transaction of $1,181,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,526.06. This trade represents a 16.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $180,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,088.07. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,459,868 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $183.9210 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $125.54 and a one year high of $189.35.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

