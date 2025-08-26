Brooklyn Investment Group Has $28,000 Holdings in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 31,200.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Knife River were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNF. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Knife River by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth about $6,292,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Knife River by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Knife River by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $90.9410 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.83. Knife River Corporation has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.26 million. Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

