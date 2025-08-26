Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) versus JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Financial Comparison

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

JOYY has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get JOYY alerts:

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and Benchmark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 9.02% 4.64% 2.96% Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 1 1 0 2.50 Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JOYY and Benchmark Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

JOYY currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.48%. Given JOYY’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JOYY and Benchmark Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.24 billion 1.25 $301.82 million ($3.10) -16.72 Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JOYY beats Benchmark Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Benchmark Energy

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.