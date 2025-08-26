Analyzing Amentum (AMTM) and The Competition

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Amentum to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amentum and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion -$82.00 million 64.77 Amentum Competitors $8.28 billion $330.08 million 32.10

Amentum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Amentum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amentum and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18% Amentum Competitors 6.89% 30.78% 7.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amentum and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 4 5 0 2.40 Amentum Competitors 47 525 1040 25 2.64

Amentum currently has a consensus target price of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 8.08%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Amentum’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amentum has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Amentum peers beat Amentum on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

