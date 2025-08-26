American Century Companies Inc. Sells 135,415 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 135,415 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,992,679.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,636.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 40,422 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $5,678,078.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,502.40. This represents a 49.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,765 shares of company stock worth $27,455,523. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Modine Manufacturing Company has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

