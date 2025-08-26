American Century Companies Inc. Has $13.40 Million Stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. $RBCAA

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,003 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,886 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 575,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,707,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 294.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $80.68.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.50 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Bancorp

In related news, EVP Christy Ames sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,602. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

