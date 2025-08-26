Air Lease Corporation $AL Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 152.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,563,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,143,000 after buying an additional 336,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,592,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,479,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 388,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Beker sold 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,048.80. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.27. Air Lease Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.35 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 10.68%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.