Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 277.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 177.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Zoom Communications Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $82.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.68. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,914.84. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,871,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,802.50. This represents a 80.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,623. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

