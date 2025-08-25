Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 63,496 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,496 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $30,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 240.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $307.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.83. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

