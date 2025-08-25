Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 568,645 Shares of Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 842,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,645 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $29,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Primo Brands by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Brands by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Brands by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Primo Brands by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primo Brands news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $298,096.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 125,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,601. The trade was a 11.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Cramer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,158.52. This represents a 45.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,685 shares of company stock valued at $595,770. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Stock Down 0.7%

Primo Brands stock opened at $24.7480 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Primo Brands Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -224.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Primo Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.64%.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Further Reading

