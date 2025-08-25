Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,087,664 Shares of TriMas Corporation $TRS

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,087,664 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TriMas were worth $31,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TriMas by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,513,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,738 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TriMas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 35,798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 34.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 367,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 94,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on TriMas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TriMas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of TRS opened at $38.33 on Monday. TriMas Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.66.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.83%.The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In other TriMas news, Director Adrianne Shapira acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $103,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,850.32. This trade represents a 89.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,266 shares of company stock worth $137,188. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

