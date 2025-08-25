Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.44% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $36,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,025,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $147.4060 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.62. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $166.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

