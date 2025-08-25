Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,472 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.17% of Ryan Specialty worth $32,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 281.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 202.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 404.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $58.9870 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.52 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 6.81%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $946,581.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543.28. The trade was a 92.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

