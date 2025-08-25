Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,448 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $27,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $89.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $111.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 1,750 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $165,392.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,391.45. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,423,218.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,843.75. This trade represents a 38.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,779 shares of company stock worth $6,327,983. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

