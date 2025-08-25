Wellington Management Group LLP Has $32.51 Million Stock Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,911,413 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,619,527 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $32,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 159,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,961,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 2,736,193 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 901.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 18,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

ITUB opened at $6.8750 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 43.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.80%.

Itau Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.