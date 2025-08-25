Wellington Management Group LLP Has $27.92 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 123.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,088 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $27,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 155.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

NYSE FR opened at $51.5620 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%.The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.83%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

