Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $33,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $58.9520 on Monday. Commercial Metals Company has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 232.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 price target on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commercial Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

