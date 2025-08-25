Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 202.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,855 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $37,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 151.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Stock Up 6.6%

WGS stock opened at $128.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,573.20 and a beta of 2.02. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 target price on shares of GeneDx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GeneDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $40,860.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,649.67. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $60,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,007,164 shares in the company, valued at $363,566,127.60. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,411 shares of company stock worth $62,535,051 over the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GeneDx

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

See Also

