Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 202.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,855 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $37,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GeneDx by 151.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GeneDx Stock Up 6.6%
WGS stock opened at $128.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,573.20 and a beta of 2.02. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 target price on shares of GeneDx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GeneDx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $40,860.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,649.67. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $60,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,007,164 shares in the company, valued at $363,566,127.60. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,411 shares of company stock worth $62,535,051 over the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
