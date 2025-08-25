Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 491,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $35,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $57.1810 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $96.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.56%.The business had revenue of $699.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.15%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

