Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 19,111 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 115.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $4,368,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $17,809,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NFG opened at $87.1250 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

