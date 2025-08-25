Raymond James Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,307,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319,470 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $26,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $13.14 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.