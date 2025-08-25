Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 68,331 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,331 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $29,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GeneDx by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in GeneDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $120.00 price target on shares of GeneDx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $60,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,007,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,566,127.60. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $490,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,456. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 522,411 shares of company stock worth $62,535,051. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGS stock opened at $128.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,573.20 and a beta of 2.02. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $130.33.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

