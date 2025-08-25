Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 26,758 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. $MSGE

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Susquehanna began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $39.2770 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.03). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 458.14% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

