Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 167.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of ITW opened at $269.2230 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.59%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

