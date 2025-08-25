Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Orion S.A. $OEC

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 940.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.11% of Orion worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Orion by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after buying an additional 265,184 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Orion by 526.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 313,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 263,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Orion by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,529,000 after buying an additional 233,342 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Orion by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 928,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 229,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC opened at $10.7450 on Monday. Orion S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $603.33 million, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Orion had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Orion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Orion in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Orion to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.00.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

