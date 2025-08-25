Quantbot Technologies LP Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in First Busey Corporation $BUSE

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of First Busey worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 507.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 56.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 23.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 59.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BUSE. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on First Busey in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on First Busey from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other First Busey news, CFO Scott A. Phillips purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,250. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 76,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,496. This trade represents a 5.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,950 shares of company stock worth $203,163. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of BUSE opened at $24.17 on Monday. First Busey Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.81.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 9.48%.The firm had revenue of $192.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 89.29%.

First Busey Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

