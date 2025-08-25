Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 217,016 Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 217,016 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Transocean by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,651 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Transocean by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,015 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Transocean by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 140,904 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,502 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.26.

Transocean Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.0430 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

