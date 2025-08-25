Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Privia Health Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Privia Health Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 138,747 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Privia Health Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 199.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $521.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

