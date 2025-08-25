Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in The AES Corporation $AES

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,419,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,447 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $79,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in AES by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AES during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AES by 200.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AES during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in AES by 760.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

AES Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of AES stock opened at $13.4650 on Monday. The AES Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

