Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,162,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,652 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $78,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JHG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,514.99. This represents a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $43.7470 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

